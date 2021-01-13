9 Health Care Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TLRY CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/21 $16.00 $27.1K 2.7K 6.0K SDC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/21 $12.00 $39.5K 6.1K 2.5K ABBV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/21 $113.00 $25.1K 437 1.6K CRON CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/21 $9.00 $52.0K 5.6K 1.5K BSX CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/19/21 $38.00 $60.4K 1.5K 1.1K APHA CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/26/21 $13.50 $34.5K 45 539 ACB PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/21 $12.50 $59.4K 78 521 EVH CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $10.00 $255.8K 2.3K 301 JNJ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/21 $185.00 $34.0K 898 200

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TLRY (NASDAQ:TLRY), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 734 contract(s) at a $16.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $27.1K on this trade with a price of $37.0 per contract. There were 2748 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6008 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SDC (NASDAQ:SDC), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 970 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $39.5K on this trade with a price of $41.0 per contract. There were 6110 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2513 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ABBV (NYSE:ABBV), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 614 contract(s) at a $113.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 120 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $25.1K on this trade with a price of $44.0 per contract. There were 437 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1670 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRON (NASDAQ:CRON), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 306 contract(s) at a $9.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $52.0K on this trade with a price of $170.0 per contract. There were 5666 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1501 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BSX (NYSE:BSX), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 37 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader bought 1140 contract(s) at a $38.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $60.4K on this trade with a price of $53.0 per contract. There were 1520 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1181 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For APHA (NASDAQ:APHA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 44 day(s) on February 26, 2021. A trader bought 500 contract(s) at a $13.50 strike. The trader or institution spent $34.5K on this trade with a price of $69.0 per contract. There were 45 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 539 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ACB (NYSE:ACB), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 495 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. The trader or institution spent $59.4K on this trade with a price of $120.0 per contract. There were 78 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 521 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EVH (NYSE:EVH), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 373 day(s) on January 21, 2022. A trader bought 301 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $255.8K on this trade with a price of $850.0 per contract. There were 2356 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 301 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JNJ (NYSE:JNJ), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 156 day(s) on June 18, 2021. A trader bought 200 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $34.0K on this trade with a price of $171.0 per contract. There were 898 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.