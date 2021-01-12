12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Biolase (NASDAQ:BIOL) stock rose 22.11% to $1.27 during Tuesday's after-market session. At the close, Biolase's trading volume reached 14.5 million shares. This is 128.41% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $118.7 million.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) shares moved upwards by 11.39% to $13.0. Neuronetics's trading volume hit 3.8K shares by close, accounting for 1.89% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $246.6 million.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) stock moved upwards by 10.75% to $40.98. This security traded at a volume of 21.2K shares come close, making up 4.35% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $842.0 million.

Bausch Health Cos (NYSE:BHC) shares increased by 6.52% to $24.99. This security traded at a volume of 123.3K shares come close, making up 3.71% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $8.8 billion.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) shares increased by 3.59% to $2.59. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 143 shares, which is 0.01 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.3 million.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) shares increased by 3.41% to $1.21. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 11.9K shares, which is 0.74 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.9 million.

Losers

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) stock fell 5.92% to $18.3 during Tuesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 36.4K shares come close, making up 7.39% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) shares declined by 5.59% to $6.25. Trading volume for this security closed at 64.0K, accounting for 4.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $613.2 million.

Iridex (NASDAQ:IRIX) stock decreased by 4.85% to $3.93. Iridex's trading volume hit 12.9K shares by close, accounting for 5.72% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $54.6 million.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) stock fell 4.44% to $7.76. Trading volume for this security closed at 14.0K, accounting for 4.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $223.5 million.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) shares decreased by 3.97% to $2.42. At the close, Vaccinex's trading volume reached 17.6K shares. This is 2.26% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.1 million.

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) stock declined by 3.94% to $0.98. Teligent's trading volume hit 19.7K shares by close, accounting for 0.34% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.3 million.