12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) stock moved upwards by 33.25% to $1.8 during Friday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 595.0K shares come close, making up 31.65% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.5 million.

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) shares increased by 6.08% to $0.87. This security traded at a volume of 33.1K shares come close, making up 7.79% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.9 million.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) stock increased by 3.82% to $4.88. At the close, Bionano Genomics's trading volume reached 1.6 million shares. This is 3.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $747.5 million.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) stock increased by 3.23% to $6.38. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 12.7K shares, which is 0.96 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $626.0 million.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) shares increased by 3.14% to $7.22. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 5.7K shares, which is 1.03 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $651.5 million.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) stock rose 2.79% to $2.57. Trading volume for this security closed at 13.5K, accounting for 4.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $195.7 million.

Losers

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) stock decreased by 5.16% to $0.92 during Friday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 52.2K, accounting for 4.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.8 million.

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) shares fell 5.13% to $1.85. Trading volume for this security closed at 69.9K, accounting for 3.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.2 million.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) shares decreased by 4.55% to $1.26. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 368.9K shares, which is 21.58 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.3 million.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) stock decreased by 3.45% to $4.2. Trading volume for this security closed at 3.1K, accounting for 0.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $85.8 million.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) stock fell 3.15% to $0.77. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 25.4K shares, which is 1.68 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.1 million.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) stock declined by 3.13% to $13.78. This security traded at a volume of 5.1K shares come close, making up 21.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.7 million.