12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) stock moved upwards by 42.4% to $2.25 during Thursday's after-market session. SCWorx's trading volume hit 1.7 million shares by close, accounting for 88.77% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.1 million.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) shares increased by 20.48% to $19.47. Merus's trading volume hit 5.4K shares by close, accounting for 4.87% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $566.3 million.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) shares moved upwards by 8.25% to $0.83. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 55.3K shares, which is 3.55 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $37.0 million.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) shares moved upwards by 4.99% to $5.26. Trading volume for this security closed at 640, accounting for 1.13% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $26.9 million.

InVivo Therapeutics Hldg (NASDAQ:NVIV) stock rose 4.31% to $0.9. Trading volume for this security closed at 136.2K, accounting for 4.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.0 million.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) stock moved upwards by 4.0% to $1.04. At the close, Artelo Biosciences's trading volume reached 34.5K shares. This is 1.47% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $15.7 million.

Losers

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) shares declined by 30.08% to $5.93 during Thursday's after-market session. At the close, Solid Biosciences's trading volume reached 312.3K shares. This is 16.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $502.7 million.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) stock decreased by 13.6% to $4.32. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 10.6 million shares, which is 22.57 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $661.7 million.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) stock decreased by 5.5% to $2.75. This security traded at a volume of 139.7K shares come close, making up 44.52% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $209.4 million.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) stock declined by 5.02% to $18.2. This security traded at a volume of 4.1K shares come close, making up 2.31% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $483.0 million.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) shares fell 4.73% to $57.32. Rocket Pharmaceuticals's trading volume hit 38.4K shares by close, accounting for 5.74% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion.

ADiTx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX) shares decreased by 3.83% to $2.26. ADiTx Therapeutics's trading volume hit 10.0K shares by close, accounting for 0.91% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.7 million.