12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) shares increased by 5.62% to $3.74 during Wednesday's after-market session. Apollo Endosurgery's trading volume hit 1.1K shares by close, accounting for 0.84% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $96.4 million.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) shares increased by 4.67% to $0.88. Trading volume for this security closed at 24.2K, accounting for 6.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $29.0 million.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) shares rose 3.82% to $2.17. This security traded at a volume of 5.9K shares come close, making up 0.34% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $297.6 million.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) shares moved upwards by 3.62% to $10.59. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 672.8K shares, which is 1.73 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) shares moved upwards by 3.49% to $5.32. Trading volume for this security closed at 506, accounting for 0.34% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.5 million.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) shares rose 3.48% to $0.77. This security traded at a volume of 14.6K shares come close, making up 1.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $34.3 million.

Losers

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) shares fell 8.94% to $31.5 during Wednesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 12.9K shares, which is 3.34 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $617.2 million.

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) stock declined by 6.49% to $1.01. At the close, Brickell Biotech's trading volume reached 10.5K shares. This is 0.38% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $54.0 million.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) stock declined by 6.44% to $6.25. Trading volume for this security closed at 2.5K, accounting for 12.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $102.6 million.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) stock declined by 6.23% to $2.41. At the close, Aethlon Medical's trading volume reached 312 shares. This is 0.01% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $29.1 million.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) stock fell 5.11% to $1.3. At the close, 9 Meters Biopharma's trading volume reached 371.6K shares. This is 9.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $264.4 million.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) shares fell 3.79% to $0.64. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 78.6K shares, which is 1.6 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $59.4 million.