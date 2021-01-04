12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) shares moved upwards by 18.53% to $2.11 during Monday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 10.0 million shares come close, making up 29.64% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $200.1 million.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) stock increased by 7.98% to $0.63. This security traded at a volume of 1.1 million shares come close, making up 22.88% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $64.1 million.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) stock moved upwards by 5.46% to $3.38. At the close, Clearside Biomedical's trading volume reached 27.0K shares. This is 7.56% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $163.4 million.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) stock rose 5.28% to $2.59. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.8K, accounting for 0.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $174.1 million.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) shares moved upwards by 3.48% to $0.52. Trading volume for this security closed at 152.7K, accounting for 1.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $95.9 million.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) stock moved upwards by 3.1% to $2.6. At the close, Aethlon Medical's trading volume reached 3.0K shares. This is 0.14% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $31.4 million.

Losers

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) shares fell 10.84% to $6.42 during Monday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 5.9 million shares come close, making up 18.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $983.4 million.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) stock decreased by 7.97% to $1.04. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 36.1K shares, which is 5.74 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.6 million.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) shares fell 7.59% to $1.34. This security traded at a volume of 3.7 million shares come close, making up 146.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.9 million.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) shares decreased by 5.92% to $28.3. Generation Bio's trading volume hit 1.2 million shares by close, accounting for 667.17% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) stock declined by 5.52% to $9.76. Puma Biotechnology's trading volume hit 50.0K shares by close, accounting for 8.69% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $388.0 million.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) stock declined by 5.13% to $2.96. This security traded at a volume of 2.3K shares come close, making up 0.08% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $143.4 million.