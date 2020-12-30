12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) stock rose 8.13% to $0.93 during Wednesday's after-market session. At the close, AIkido Pharma's trading volume reached 1.5 million shares. This is 79.05% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $32.4 million.

InVivo Therapeutics Hldg (NASDAQ:NVIV) stock increased by 5.64% to $0.9. At the close, InVivo Therapeutics Hldg's trading volume reached 1.1 million shares. This is 49.11% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.0 million.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) stock moved upwards by 5.64% to $1.87. VistaGen Therapeutics's trading volume hit 35.9K shares by close, accounting for 2.47% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $256.4 million.

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) stock increased by 4.85% to $2.59. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 13.4 million shares, which is 728.29 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $295.8 million.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) stock rose 4.34% to $1.2. At the close, Tyme Technologies's trading volume reached 889 shares. This is 0.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $156.2 million.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) stock rose 3.45% to $3.29. NeuroMetrix's trading volume hit 879 shares by close, accounting for 0.06% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $12.4 million.

Losers

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) shares decreased by 6.42% to $0.44 during Wednesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 333.3K shares, which is 3.8 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.5 million.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) shares decreased by 4.97% to $0.48. Trading volume for this security closed at 401.5K, accounting for 2.68% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.5 million.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) stock fell 4.42% to $1.3. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 500 shares, which is 0.1 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $199.9 million.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) shares fell 3.98% to $0.67. Trading volume for this security closed at 18.9K, accounting for 0.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.1 million.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) shares decreased by 3.67% to $1.05. Aileron Therapeutics's trading volume hit 15.3K shares by close, accounting for 1.44% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.7 million.

Helius Medical (NASDAQ:HSDT) stock decreased by 2.92% to $0.41. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 101 shares, which is 0.04 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.1 million.