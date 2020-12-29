12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) stock increased by 14.9% to $2.39 during Tuesday's after-market session. At the close, Hepion Pharmaceuticals's trading volume reached 777.7K shares. This is 51.86% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.5 million.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) stock moved upwards by 6.06% to $7.0. X4 Pharmaceuticals's trading volume hit 3.9K shares by close, accounting for 5.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $114.0 million.

Seneca Biopharma (NASDAQ:SNCA) stock moved upwards by 4.82% to $0.86. Trading volume for this security closed at 28.2K, accounting for 1.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $14.8 million.

Geovax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) shares rose 4.78% to $3.5. Geovax Labs's trading volume hit 42.6K shares by close, accounting for 2.95% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.3 million.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) shares rose 4.62% to $18.08. Trading volume for this security closed at 54.1K, accounting for 14.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $696.6 million.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) stock rose 3.59% to $1.73. Trading volume for this security closed at 10.4K, accounting for 3.95% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $90.6 million.

Losers

Biolase (NASDAQ:BIOL) stock decreased by 6.79% to $0.52 during Tuesday's after-market session. At the close, Biolase's trading volume reached 1.0 million shares. This is 18.62% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $48.8 million.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) stock fell 6.15% to $5.8. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 251.8K shares, which is 19.04 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $143.4 million.

Midatech Pharma (NASDAQ:MTP) stock decreased by 4.03% to $1.91. This security traded at a volume of 17.9K shares come close, making up 4.48% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $24.0 million.

Iridex (NASDAQ:IRIX) stock declined by 3.79% to $2.8. Trading volume for this security closed at 5.9K, accounting for 5.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.9 million.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) shares fell 3.69% to $0.95. Neovasc's trading volume hit 6.0K shares by close, accounting for 0.37% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $27.4 million.

InVivo Therapeutics Hldg (NASDAQ:NVIV) shares fell 3.29% to $0.7. This security traded at a volume of 13.6K shares come close, making up 0.63% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.9 million.