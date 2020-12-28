12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Iridex (NASDAQ:IRIX) stock increased by 24.48% to $3.0 during Monday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 822.5K shares, which is 1063.67 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $41.6 million.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) shares increased by 17.44% to $1.01. At the close, 9 Meters Biopharma's trading volume reached 3.6 million shares. This is 101.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $205.4 million.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) shares increased by 6.19% to $18.86. This security traded at a volume of 3.3K shares come close, making up 2.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $555.7 million.

Geovax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) shares rose 3.56% to $3.48. Trading volume for this security closed at 6.4K, accounting for 0.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $13.2 million.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) shares moved upwards by 3.18% to $20.77. RAPT Therapeutics's trading volume hit 34.7K shares by close, accounting for 8.11% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $510.0 million.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) stock increased by 3.15% to $11.45. This security traded at a volume of 16.6K shares come close, making up 0.91% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $378.6 million.

Losers

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) shares decreased by 17.77% to $76.0 during Monday's after-market session. At the close, Arcturus Therapeutics's trading volume reached 70.5K shares. This is 7.15% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) stock decreased by 5.48% to $0.74. This security traded at a volume of 291.1K shares come close, making up 57.28% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.6 million.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) stock decreased by 5.04% to $8.48. This security traded at a volume of 22.9K shares come close, making up 6.03% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.2 million.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) shares decreased by 2.88% to $1.69. SenesTech's trading volume hit 7.5K shares by close, accounting for 1.48% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 million.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) stock declined by 2.41% to $3.25. IMV's trading volume hit 2.1K shares by close, accounting for 0.66% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $218.0 million.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) shares declined by 2.4% to $0.77. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.2K shares, which is 0.12 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.3 million.