10 Health Care Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Health Care sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TAK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/19/21 $20.00 $30.8K 757 4.5K PFE CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/21 $40.00 $340.0K 9.1K 2.4K MRNA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/21 $150.00 $74.7K 6.9K 2.0K CVS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $60.00 $291.0K 14.5K 1.2K TEVA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $12.00 $38.7K 9.9K 1.0K IONS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/21 $65.00 $49.5K 977 829 EDIT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/21 $120.00 $105.0K 13 745 BMRN CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/19/21 $125.00 $45.0K 4 500 CGC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/19/21 $27.50 $56.4K 825 463 CALA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/21 $7.50 $91.4K 794 458

Explanation

These itemized elaboration has been created using the accompanying table.

• For TAK (NYSE:TAK), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 53 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader bought 514 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $30.8K on this trade with a price of $60.0 per contract. There were 757 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4581 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PFE (NYSE:PFE), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 172 day(s) on June 18, 2021. A trader bought 2000 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $340.0K on this trade with a price of $170.0 per contract. There were 9183 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2450 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MRNA (NASDAQ:MRNA), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 18 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 482 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $74.7K on this trade with a price of $155.0 per contract. There were 6970 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2046 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CVS (NYSE:CVS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 753 day(s) on January 20, 2023. A trader bought 218 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $291.0K on this trade with a price of $1335.0 per contract. There were 14542 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1201 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TEVA (NYSE:TEVA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 389 day(s) on January 21, 2022. A trader bought 300 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $38.7K on this trade with a price of $129.0 per contract. There were 9938 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1016 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IONS (NASDAQ:IONS), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 18 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 300 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $49.5K on this trade with a price of $165.0 per contract. There were 977 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 829 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EDIT (NASDAQ:EDIT), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 18 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 300 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $105.0K on this trade with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 13 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 745 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BMRN (NASDAQ:BMRN), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 53 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader bought 500 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $45.0K on this trade with a price of $90.0 per contract. There were 4 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CGC (NASDAQ:CGC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 53 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader bought 300 contract(s) at a $27.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $56.4K on this trade with a price of $188.0 per contract. There were 825 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 463 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CALA (NASDAQ:CALA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 172 day(s) on June 18, 2021. A trader bought 457 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $91.4K on this trade with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 794 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 458 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.