12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) shares rose 9.91% to $4.1 during Wednesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 395.6K, accounting for 111.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.0 million.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) stock increased by 5.54% to $8.0. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 16.6K shares, which is 2.6 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $343.3 million.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) shares rose 4.51% to $13.2. Verrica Pharmaceuticals's trading volume hit 4.5K shares by close, accounting for 6.55% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $341.4 million.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) shares moved upwards by 4.22% to $24.39. At the close, DermTech's trading volume reached 776 shares. This is 0.37% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $477.8 million.

Second Sight Medical (NASDAQ:EYES) shares rose 3.26% to $3.33. Second Sight Medical's trading volume hit 2.8K shares by close, accounting for 0.16% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $76.8 million.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) stock rose 3.12% to $15.2. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.4K shares, which is 5.82 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $327.5 million.

Losers

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) shares fell 13.58% to $0.92 during Wednesday's after-market session. Jaguar Health's trading volume hit 10.3 million shares by close, accounting for 56.11% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $87.7 million.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) shares fell 11.65% to $11.15. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 512.4K shares, which is 28.45 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $368.7 million.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) shares declined by 6.46% to $0.72. This security traded at a volume of 843.4K shares come close, making up 16.56% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $111.0 million.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) shares decreased by 6.29% to $0.72. At the close, Predictive Oncology's trading volume reached 146.5K shares. This is 13.05% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $12.7 million.

I-MAB (NASDAQ:IMAB) stock decreased by 6.01% to $39.48. This security traded at a volume of 100.0K shares come close, making up 38.94% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) shares fell 5.23% to $29.75. At the close, Vir Biotechnology's trading volume reached 101.5K shares. This is 10.64% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 billion.