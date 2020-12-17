12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) stock rose 24.5% to $9.5 during Thursday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 205.0K shares come close, making up 19.94% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $19.4 million.

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) shares rose 18.09% to $2.61. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.1 million, accounting for 405.12% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $176.8 million.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) stock rose 13.54% to $4.36. At the close, Medicenna Therapeutics's trading volume reached 97.1K shares. This is 135.21% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $213.6 million.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) stock increased by 6.04% to $0.86. This security traded at a volume of 887.8K shares come close, making up 28.52% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $129.1 million.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) shares increased by 5.86% to $3.25. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 502.3K shares, which is 15.23 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $157.5 million.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) stock rose 5.38% to $0.68. This security traded at a volume of 490.7K shares come close, making up 113.12% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.3 million.

Losers

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) shares decreased by 9.25% to $0.84 during Thursday's after-market session. VistaGen Therapeutics's trading volume hit 797.1K shares by close, accounting for 113.11% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $62.1 million.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) stock decreased by 4.67% to $1.84. This security traded at a volume of 32.4K shares come close, making up 2.71% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $58.9 million.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) stock decreased by 4.52% to $11.21. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 2.9K shares, which is 0.48 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $507.4 million.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) stock declined by 3.94% to $0.88. At the close, Iterum Therapeutics's trading volume reached 304 shares. This is 0.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $37.8 million.

180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) shares decreased by 3.89% to $2.72. Trading volume for this security closed at 158.6K, accounting for 24.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $49.0 million.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) shares declined by 3.38% to $0.96. Trading volume for this security closed at 10.3K, accounting for 0.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.7 million.