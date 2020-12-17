10 Health Care Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PFE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/19/21 $45.00 $30.2K 28.3K 4.5K NKTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/19/21 $22.00 $89.4K 45 2.1K INO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $5.00 $720.0K 88 1.8K AZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/21 $52.50 $25.7K 8.3K 682 BCRX CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/19/21 $10.00 $67.6K 7.1K 653 NVTA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/19/21 $40.00 $101.4K 1.2K 647 THC CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/21 $25.00 $800.0K 3.0K 500 ABT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/21 $110.00 $49.0K 6.0K 397 SRNE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/19/21 $11.00 $33.9K 1.5K 364 ATEC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/16/21 $15.00 $36.0K 50 200

• Regarding PFE (NYSE:PFE), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 92 day(s) on March 19, 2021. A trader bought 432 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $30.2K on this trade with a price of $70.0 per contract. There were 28378 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4513 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NKTR (NASDAQ:NKTR), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 64 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader bought 894 contract(s) at a $22.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $89.4K on this trade with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 45 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INO (NASDAQ:INO), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 764 day(s) on January 20, 2023. A trader bought 1007 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $720.0K on this trade with a price of $715.0 per contract. There were 88 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1866 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AZN (NASDAQ:AZN), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 29 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 206 contract(s) at a $52.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $25.7K on this trade with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 8394 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 682 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BCRX (NASDAQ:BCRX), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 92 day(s) on March 19, 2021. A trader bought 400 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $67.6K on this trade with a price of $169.0 per contract. There were 7128 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 653 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVTA (NYSE:NVTA), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 92 day(s) on March 19, 2021. A trader bought 260 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $101.4K on this trade with a price of $390.0 per contract. There were 1291 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 647 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding THC (NYSE:THC), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 29 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 500 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $800.0K on this trade with a price of $1600.0 per contract. There were 3045 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ABT (NYSE:ABT), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 29 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 200 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $49.0K on this trade with a price of $245.0 per contract. There were 6003 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 397 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SRNE (NASDAQ:SRNE), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 92 day(s) on March 19, 2021. A trader bought 339 contract(s) at a $11.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $33.9K on this trade with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 1585 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 364 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ATEC (NASDAQ:ATEC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 120 day(s) on April 16, 2021. A trader bought 200 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $36.0K on this trade with a price of $180.0 per contract. There were 50 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.