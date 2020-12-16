12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) stock moved upwards by 35.69% to $4.98 during Wednesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 498.3K, accounting for 111.12% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $168.0 million.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) stock moved upwards by 5.07% to $2.9. At the close, ZIOPHARM Oncology's trading volume reached 282.7K shares. This is 17.98% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $621.4 million.

Motus GI Hldgs (NASDAQ:MOTS) shares moved upwards by 4.0% to $1.04. Motus GI Hldgs's trading volume hit 1.5K shares by close, accounting for 0.76% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.5 million.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) stock rose 3.83% to $4.6. Trading volume for this security closed at 228, accounting for 0.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $96.1 million.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) stock moved upwards by 3.63% to $3.14. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 172.2K shares, which is 2.5 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $368.8 million.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) stock increased by 3.53% to $9.66. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 726.4K shares, which is 4.25 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.

Losers

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) shares decreased by 12.97% to $6.38 during Wednesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 9.4K, accounting for 8.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.7 million.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) shares decreased by 7.01% to $114.96. Guardant Health's trading volume hit 160.1K shares by close, accounting for 15.65% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.4 billion.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) shares declined by 4.08% to $13.89. Trading volume for this security closed at 30.0K, accounting for 9.84% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $575.7 million.

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) stock declined by 3.67% to $2.1. At the close, CNS Pharmaceuticals's trading volume reached 485 shares. This is 0.79% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $34.9 million.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) stock decreased by 3.11% to $5.92. Trading volume for this security closed at 199, accounting for 0.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $96.4 million.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) shares declined by 3.11% to $5.62. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 36.3K shares, which is 1.18 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $69.8 million.