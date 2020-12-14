12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) stock increased by 38.38% to $11.5 during Monday's after-market session. Opiant Pharmaceuticals's trading volume hit 292.3K shares by close, accounting for 1194.63% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $48.9 million.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) stock rose 20.87% to $4.4. At the close, MediWound's trading volume reached 47.3K shares. This is 72.68% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $119.7 million.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) shares moved upwards by 14.1% to $6.31. This security traded at a volume of 1.7K shares come close, making up 0.88% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $291.9 million.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) shares moved upwards by 7.09% to $5.13. Trading volume for this security closed at 157.1K, accounting for 3.38% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $310.1 million.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) shares increased by 4.67% to $1.34. At the close, Seelos Therapeutics's trading volume reached 53.1K shares. This is 4.26% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $71.5 million.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) shares moved upwards by 4.64% to $2.48. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 5.9K shares, which is 5.32 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.4 million.

Losers

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) shares fell 5.51% to $2.92 during Monday's after-market session. At the close, ZIOPHARM Oncology's trading volume reached 83.5K shares. This is 5.46% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $625.7 million.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) shares fell 5.39% to $8.26. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 71.6K shares, which is 33.6 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $668.4 million.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) stock fell 5.12% to $2.41. Trading volume for this security closed at 49.6K, accounting for 7.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $83.9 million.

BioLine Rx (NASDAQ:BLRX) shares fell 4.72% to $3.23. BioLine Rx's trading volume hit 40.5K shares by close, accounting for 0.82% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $69.1 million.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) stock decreased by 4.55% to $1.26. Trading volume for this security closed at 14.7K, accounting for 3.13% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.0 million.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) shares decreased by 4.17% to $23.0. This security traded at a volume of 7.2K shares come close, making up 11.48% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $591.4 million.