12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) shares rose 39.53% to $6.0 during Thursday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 697.0K shares, which is 825.64 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.1 million.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) stock rose 27.41% to $7.9. Trading volume for this security closed at 133.7K, accounting for 260.87% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $16.1 million.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) shares moved upwards by 6.55% to $12.2. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 10.5K shares, which is 8.05 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $239.0 million.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) shares increased by 5.82% to $4.0. Apollo Endosurgery's trading volume hit 1.9K shares by close, accounting for 2.23% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $103.1 million.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) stock rose 5.73% to $2.95. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals's trading volume hit 4.0K shares by close, accounting for 1.71% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.9 million.

Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:LLIT) shares moved upwards by 4.06% to $5.12. Trading volume for this security closed at 201, accounting for 0.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.4 million.

Losers

SELLAS Life Sciences Gr (NASDAQ:SLS) shares decreased by 15.58% to $14.91 during Thursday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.4 million, accounting for 349.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $141.0 million.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) shares fell 14.42% to $2.91. Trading volume for this security closed at 183.0K, accounting for 10.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.8 million.

Geovax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) stock decreased by 9.74% to $3.8. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 102.9K shares, which is 9.02 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.4 million.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) shares declined by 7.08% to $15.1. At the close, Option Care Health's trading volume reached 7.1K shares. This is 1.32% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) shares decreased by 7.04% to $0.79. 9 Meters Biopharma's trading volume hit 550.2K shares by close, accounting for 18.88% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $118.7 million.

Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) shares decreased by 4.93% to $3.28. This security traded at a volume of 361 shares come close, making up 0.04% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.2 million.