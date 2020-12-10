10 Health Care Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Health Care sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PFE CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/11/20 $42.00 $173.5K 16.7K 12.9K MRNA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/11/20 $155.00 $132.6K 2.4K 1.5K AMRN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/21 $10.00 $339.5K 4.2K 1.3K THC CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/18/20 $45.00 $28.0K 0 1.1K SRNE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $2.50 $146.2K 235 1.0K ALXN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/24/20 $130.00 $26.8K 17 550 INO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/21 $9.00 $38.3K 295 543 TEVA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/21 $9.00 $34.8K 7.1K 444 AGIO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/21 $35.00 $46.2K 71 262 IOVA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/19/21 $55.00 $91.5K 15 239

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding PFE (NYSE:PFE), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on December 11, 2020. A trader bought 2445 contract(s) at a $42.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $173.5K on this trade with a price of $71.0 per contract. There were 16729 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12920 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MRNA (NASDAQ:MRNA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on December 11, 2020. A trader bought 300 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $132.6K on this trade with a price of $451.0 per contract. There were 2413 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1554 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMRN (NASDAQ:AMRN), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 36 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 623 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $339.5K on this trade with a price of $545.0 per contract. There were 4298 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1386 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For THC (NYSE:THC), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on December 18, 2020. A trader bought 623 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $28.0K on this trade with a price of $45.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1165 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SRNE (NASDAQ:SRNE), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 407 day(s) on January 21, 2022. A trader bought 250 contract(s) at a $2.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $146.2K on this trade with a price of $585.0 per contract. There were 235 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1087 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ALXN (NASDAQ:ALXN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 14 day(s) on December 24, 2020. A trader bought 336 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $26.8K on this trade with a price of $80.0 per contract. There were 17 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 550 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INO (NASDAQ:INO), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 36 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 505 contract(s) at a $9.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $38.3K on this trade with a price of $76.0 per contract. There were 295 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 543 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TEVA (NYSE:TEVA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 190 day(s) on June 18, 2021. A trader bought 444 contract(s) at a $9.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $34.8K on this trade with a price of $78.0 per contract. There were 7104 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 444 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AGIO (NASDAQ:AGIO), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 36 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 250 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $46.2K on this trade with a price of $185.0 per contract. There were 71 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 262 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IOVA (NASDAQ:IOVA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 99 day(s) on March 19, 2021. A trader bought 208 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $91.5K on this trade with a price of $440.0 per contract. There were 15 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 239 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.