12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) shares moved upwards by 145.5% to $10.52 during Wednesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 244.6K, accounting for 598.65% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) shares rose 38.61% to $79.15. At the close, Greenwich LifeSciences's trading volume reached 1.3 million shares. This is 4813.01% of its average volume over the last 100 days.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) shares increased by 13.59% to $2.8. Enzo Biochem's trading volume hit 296.8K shares by close, accounting for 100.84% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $137.1 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) stock increased by 8.83% to $2.34. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 5.5K shares, which is 1.95 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $115.3 million.

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) shares increased by 7.75% to $2.64. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 10.6K shares, which is 0.89 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $301.5 million.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) stock increased by 5.23% to $40.38. At the close, Kura Oncology's trading volume reached 17.2K shares. This is 2.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.

Losers

Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) shares fell 14.37% to $2.98 during Wednesday's after-market session. Interpace Biosciences's trading volume hit 8.5K shares by close, accounting for 0.96% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $12.0 million.

Geovax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) stock declined by 8.38% to $5.25. Geovax Labs's trading volume hit 723.3K shares by close, accounting for 109.51% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.0 million.

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) shares fell 7.7% to $1.8. At the close, Mereo BioPharma Group's trading volume reached 359 shares. This is 0.19% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $121.9 million.

Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) shares fell 7.17% to $4.15. At the close, Genetic Technologies's trading volume reached 740.6K shares. This is 113.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $57.1 million.

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) shares decreased by 6.31% to $2.97. Trading volume for this security closed at 370.7K, accounting for 141.12% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.6 million.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) stock decreased by 6.05% to $2.8. This security traded at a volume of 89.0K shares come close, making up 34.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $12.3 million.