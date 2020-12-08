12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) shares increased by 29.25% to $41.4 during Tuesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 116.0K shares, which is 36.08 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) stock moved upwards by 20.68% to $9.8. This security traded at a volume of 419.1K shares come close, making up 36.77% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $491.8 million.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) stock rose 14.09% to $10.36. ProPhase Labs's trading volume hit 1.7K shares by close, accounting for 1.33% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $120.2 million.

BOQI International (NASDAQ:BIMI) shares rose 3.33% to $1.86. Trading volume for this security closed at 7.5K, accounting for 0.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $21.7 million.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) stock moved upwards by 2.88% to $3.2. At the close, Cyclerion Therapeutics's trading volume reached 386 shares. This is 0.07% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $108.6 million.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) shares rose 2.44% to $4.61. This security traded at a volume of 702 shares come close, making up 0.21% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $96.3 million.

Losers

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) stock decreased by 13.67% to $14.15 during Tuesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 10.8K shares, which is 20.2 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.2 million.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) shares fell 9.03% to $1.31. Savara's trading volume hit 776 shares by close, accounting for 0.36% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.9 million.

Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) stock decreased by 8.05% to $0.8. Trading volume for this security closed at 707.4K, accounting for 22.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $102.3 million.

Auris Medical Holding (NASDAQ:EARS) stock declined by 7.22% to $2.83. At the close, Auris Medical Holding's trading volume reached 14.6K shares. This is 0.22% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.6 million.

Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) stock fell 7.04% to $2.38. This security traded at a volume of 215.6K shares come close, making up 93.17% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.3 million.

AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) stock decreased by 5.96% to $0.39. This security traded at a volume of 2.3K shares come close, making up 0.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.1 million.