12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) stock rose 60.46% to $3.45 during Monday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.6 million, accounting for 1016.96% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $13.0 million.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) shares increased by 4.38% to $10.48. Enlivex Therapeutics's trading volume hit 1.0K shares by close, accounting for 0.08% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $141.1 million.

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) stock rose 4.0% to $1.3. Trading volume for this security closed at 46.6K, accounting for 36.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $19.5 million.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) stock moved upwards by 2.82% to $1.82. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals's trading volume hit 1.3K shares by close, accounting for 0.14% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.9 million.

AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) stock increased by 2.81% to $0.39. Trading volume for this security closed at 44.9K, accounting for 2.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $24.2 million.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) stock moved upwards by 2.54% to $1.61. This security traded at a volume of 579 shares come close, making up 0.25% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.8 million.

Losers

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) shares decreased by 6.21% to $14.64 during Monday's after-market session. Marinus Pharmaceuticals's trading volume hit 21.2K shares by close, accounting for 0.54% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $447.9 million.

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) shares fell 6.09% to $2.16. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 602.9K shares, which is 125.62 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $16.7 million.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) stock declined by 5.08% to $24.9. At the close, Atara Biotherapeutics's trading volume reached 23.9K shares. This is 2.82% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) shares decreased by 4.48% to $20.92. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 44.3K shares, which is 10.14 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $807.5 million.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) stock declined by 3.74% to $2.06. Trading volume for this security closed at 2.9K, accounting for 0.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $132.2 million.

Geovax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) stock decreased by 3.28% to $3.13. Geovax Labs's trading volume hit 10.1K shares by close, accounting for 1.57% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.9 million.