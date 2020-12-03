12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) stock rose 7.82% to $13.5 during Thursday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 742.4K shares, which is 4.47 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) shares moved upwards by 4.85% to $0.62. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 25.2K shares, which is 3.29 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.3 million.

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) shares rose 4.09% to $1.27. At the close, Histogen's trading volume reached 4.7K shares. This is 3.85% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $19.0 million.

Biolase (NASDAQ:BIOL) shares increased by 3.28% to $0.31. At the close, Biolase's trading volume reached 1.5K shares. This is 0.05% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $28.6 million.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) stock moved upwards by 3.15% to $5.89. Catalyst Biosciences's trading volume hit 2.8K shares by close, accounting for 1.17% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $130.1 million.

Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS) stock rose 3.15% to $1.96. Medigus's trading volume hit 1.8 million shares by close, accounting for 33.49% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.0 million.

Losers

China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) shares fell 7.44% to $0.35 during Thursday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 145.6K, accounting for 7.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.1 million.

Shineco (NASDAQ:TYHT) stock declined by 5.89% to $3.2. At the close, Shineco's trading volume reached 500 shares. This is 0.56% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.7 million.

Helius Medical (NASDAQ:HSDT) stock decreased by 5.78% to $0.41. Helius Medical's trading volume hit 2.5K shares by close, accounting for 1.62% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.0 million.

NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) stock declined by 5.31% to $1.07. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 44.0K shares, which is 0.62 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.3 million.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) shares fell 4.63% to $1.03. At the close, Salarius Pharmaceuticals's trading volume reached 87.4K shares. This is 50.84% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.4 million.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) shares declined by 3.95% to $69.63. This security traded at a volume of 273.9K shares come close, making up 13.58% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.8 billion.