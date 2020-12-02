10 Health Care Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ACB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/04/20 $11.00 $29.0K 11.2K 13.2K PFE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/21 $41.00 $50.2K 8.6K 7.2K MRNA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/04/20 $140.00 $205.0K 4.5K 5.1K MPLN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/18/20 $7.50 $30.0K 5.3K 3.5K FOLD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/21 $28.00 $55.0K 1 1.0K BNTX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/20 $110.00 $356.0K 2.9K 633 NNOX PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/18/20 $20.00 $31.1K 1.3K 577 SRNE CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $3.00 $128.2K 5.5K 530 CRSP CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/21 $160.00 $207.0K 76 450 MRK PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/18/21 $72.50 $86.8K 1.9K 350

• For ACB (NYSE:ACB), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on December 4, 2020. A trader bought 388 contract(s) at a $11.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $29.0K on this trade with a price of $75.0 per contract. There were 11231 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13230 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PFE (NYSE:PFE), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 44 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 200 contract(s) at a $41.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $50.2K on this trade with a price of $252.0 per contract. There were 8622 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7286 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MRNA (NASDAQ:MRNA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on December 4, 2020. A trader bought 200 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $205.0K on this trade with a price of $1025.0 per contract. There were 4528 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5124 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MPLN (NYSE:MPLN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 16 day(s) on December 18, 2020. A trader bought 1000 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $30.0K on this trade with a price of $30.0 per contract. There were 5313 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3540 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FOLD (NASDAQ:FOLD), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 44 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 1000 contract(s) at a $28.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $55.0K on this trade with a price of $55.0 per contract. There were 1 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BNTX (NASDAQ:BNTX), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on December 18, 2020. A trader bought 200 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $356.0K on this trade with a price of $1780.0 per contract. There were 2991 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 633 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NNOX (NASDAQ:NNOX), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 16 day(s) on December 18, 2020. A trader bought 479 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $31.1K on this trade with a price of $65.0 per contract. There were 1330 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 577 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SRNE (NASDAQ:SRNE), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 415 day(s) on January 21, 2022. A trader bought 250 contract(s) at a $3.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $128.2K on this trade with a price of $513.0 per contract. There were 5563 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 530 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRSP (NASDAQ:CRSP), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 44 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 450 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $207.0K on this trade with a price of $460.0 per contract. There were 76 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 450 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MRK (NYSE:MRK), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 198 day(s) on June 18, 2021. A trader bought 350 contract(s) at a $72.50 strike. The trader or institution spent $86.8K on this trade with a price of $248.0 per contract. There were 1984 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 350 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.