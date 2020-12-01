12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Compass Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) shares increased by 7.59% to $48.0 during Tuesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 455, accounting for 0.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) stock moved upwards by 7.27% to $0.7. Trading volume for this security closed at 16.1 million, accounting for 13.88% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $307.0 million.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) stock increased by 7.24% to $26.95. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 97.0K shares, which is 19.32 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $691.5 million.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) shares increased by 5.27% to $0.89. This security traded at a volume of 500 shares come close, making up 0.36% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.3 million.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) shares moved upwards by 4.17% to $4.99. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 19.0K shares, which is 7.22 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $240.6 million.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) shares moved upwards by 4.16% to $0.39. Trading volume for this security closed at 875.3K, accounting for 6.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $71.7 million.

Losers

Auris Medical Holding (NASDAQ:EARS) shares declined by 20.27% to $4.17 during Tuesday's after-market session. At the close, Auris Medical Holding's trading volume reached 2.7 million shares. This is 132.37% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $29.5 million.

Second Sight Medical (NASDAQ:EYES) stock declined by 12.67% to $1.31. This security traded at a volume of 890.0K shares come close, making up 233.16% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $30.2 million.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) stock fell 9.39% to $0.41. At the close, Jaguar Health's trading volume reached 1.4 million shares. This is 17.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $31.9 million.

Iridex (NASDAQ:IRIX) shares declined by 5.95% to $1.74. At the close, Iridex's trading volume reached 4.0K shares. This is 8.58% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.1 million.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) shares decreased by 5.17% to $112.0. At the close, Twist Bioscience's trading volume reached 72.3K shares. This is 12.59% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 billion.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) stock decreased by 3.84% to $0.95. At the close, Moleculin Biotech's trading volume reached 122.5K shares. This is 24.45% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $59.4 million.