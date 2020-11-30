12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

IMAC Holdings (NASDAQ:IMAC) shares rose 5.35% to $1.18 during Monday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 7.7K shares come close, making up 0.43% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $13.9 million.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) stock rose 4.76% to $1.1. This security traded at a volume of 21.6K shares come close, making up 4.45% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $143.1 million.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) shares rose 4.61% to $3.63. This security traded at a volume of 106.6K shares come close, making up 9.98% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $129.1 million.

Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) shares rose 4.05% to $1.54. This security traded at a volume of 18.5K shares come close, making up 3.05% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $58.5 million.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) shares moved upwards by 4.02% to $0.36. This security traded at a volume of 3.4 million shares come close, making up 54.55% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $27.9 million.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) shares increased by 3.46% to $1.19. Baudax Bio's trading volume hit 109.9K shares by close, accounting for 11.06% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.6 million.

Losers

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) stock decreased by 6.73% to $9.15 during Monday's after-market session. Cogent Biosciences's trading volume hit 1.9K shares by close, accounting for 0.91% of its average volume over the last 100 days.

Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW) stock decreased by 4.81% to $4.95. At the close, Jupiter Wellness's trading volume reached 120 shares. This is 0.18% of its average volume over the last 100 days.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) stock declined by 4.79% to $4.58. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 40.2K shares, which is 74.15 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $118.0 million.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) stock decreased by 4.51% to $37.5. Intellia Therapeutics's trading volume hit 62.1K shares by close, accounting for 6.39% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) shares decreased by 4.22% to $119.0. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 92.8K shares, which is 2.98 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.6 billion.

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) shares declined by 4.17% to $0.65. At the close, Brickell Biotech's trading volume reached 67.4K shares. This is 3.11% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $34.8 million.