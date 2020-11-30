9 Health Care Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Health Care sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SNDL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/20 $1.00 $27.5K 38.4K 89.6K ACB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/04/20 $11.00 $103.2K 4.5K 21.5K PFE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/21 $40.00 $96.4K 27.5K 12.3K TLRY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/04/20 $8.00 $27.5K 5.8K 8.4K CGC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/04/20 $29.00 $32.6K 1.6K 3.3K GILD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/21 $62.50 $180.0K 21.1K 1.5K APHA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/16/21 $8.00 $45.3K 2.3K 757 AMGN CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/04/20 $220.00 $156.0K 407 657 CNC CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/11/20 $65.00 $27.5K 60 500

• For SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 18 day(s) on December 18, 2020. A trader bought 1101 contract(s) at a $1.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $27.5K on this trade with a price of $25.0 per contract. There were 38487 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 89672 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ACB (NYSE:ACB), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on December 4, 2020. A trader bought 846 contract(s) at a $11.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 77 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $103.2K on this trade with a price of $117.0 per contract. There were 4583 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 21595 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PFE (NYSE:PFE), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 46 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 824 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $96.4K on this trade with a price of $117.0 per contract. There were 27534 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12346 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TLRY (NASDAQ:TLRY), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on December 4, 2020. A trader bought 209 contract(s) at a $8.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $27.5K on this trade with a price of $134.0 per contract. There were 5883 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8475 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CGC (NASDAQ:CGC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on December 4, 2020. A trader bought 284 contract(s) at a $29.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $32.6K on this trade with a price of $115.0 per contract. There were 1692 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3317 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GILD (NASDAQ:GILD), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 46 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 1500 contract(s) at a $62.50 strike. The trader or institution spent $180.0K on this trade with a price of $120.0 per contract. There were 21156 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1576 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding APHA (NASDAQ:APHA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 137 day(s) on April 16, 2021. A trader bought 200 contract(s) at a $8.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $45.3K on this trade with a price of $242.0 per contract. There were 2323 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 757 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMGN (NASDAQ:AMGN), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on December 4, 2020. A trader bought 580 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $156.0K on this trade with a price of $269.0 per contract. There were 407 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 657 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CNC (NYSE:CNC), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on December 11, 2020. A trader bought 500 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $27.5K on this trade with a price of $55.0 per contract. There were 60 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.