12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) stock moved upwards by 20.01% to $1.5 during Wednesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 1.7 million shares come close, making up 62.14% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $14.7 million.

Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:LLIT) shares increased by 6.58% to $5.18. At the close, Lianluo Smart's trading volume reached 594 shares. This is 0.05% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.6 million.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) stock moved upwards by 5.29% to $1.79. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.1 million, accounting for 41.34% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $303.8 million.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) shares moved upwards by 4.2% to $0.22. Trading volume for this security closed at 805.0K, accounting for 12.98% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.1 million.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) stock moved upwards by 3.4% to $3.04. This security traded at a volume of 2.9K shares come close, making up 0.33% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $131.6 million.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) shares rose 3.33% to $1.24. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.1K, accounting for 0.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $190.6 million.

Losers

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) shares declined by 8.32% to $3.42 during Wednesday's after-market session. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals's trading volume hit 200 shares by close, accounting for 0.15% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.6 million.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) shares declined by 8.15% to $4.51. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 239 shares, which is 0.02 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $111.5 million.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) stock fell 4.51% to $3.82. This security traded at a volume of 19.8K shares come close, making up 6.95% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $150.6 million.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) shares declined by 3.93% to $6.86. AnPac Bio-Medical Science's trading volume hit 90.0K shares by close, accounting for 23.66% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.8 million.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) stock fell 3.56% to $0.38. Trading volume for this security closed at 9.4K, accounting for 0.63% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $17.5 million.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) stock fell 2.97% to $9.79. Trading volume for this security closed at 13.8K, accounting for 0.84% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $323.8 million