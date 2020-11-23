12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) shares increased by 8.87% to $10.06 during Monday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 436.0K shares come close, making up 26.81% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $332.6 million.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) shares increased by 5.95% to $7.29. Apyx Medical's trading volume hit 4.5K shares by close, accounting for 7.97% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $249.8 million.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) stock moved upwards by 5.42% to $3.5. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 7.6K shares, which is 4.09 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $87.0 million.

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) shares rose 5.26% to $7.2. CHF Solutions's trading volume hit 71.4K shares by close, accounting for 1.36% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $19.6 million.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) stock rose 4.89% to $1.5. Trading volume for this security closed at 249, accounting for 0.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $15.7 million.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) stock moved upwards by 4.53% to $8.29. This security traded at a volume of 10.7K shares come close, making up 3.93% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $157.3 million.

Losers

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) stock decreased by 14.24% to $0.33 during Monday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 963.5K, accounting for 49.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.1 million.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) stock fell 5.5% to $2.58. At the close, DBV Technologies's trading volume reached 1.2K shares. This is 0.07% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $282.7 million.

PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX) shares decreased by 5.43% to $4.36. This security traded at a volume of 10.0K shares come close, making up 12.89% of its average volume over the last 100 days.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) shares decreased by 4.42% to $1.95. At the close, PAVmed's trading volume reached 25.0K shares. This is 4.43% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $101.8 million.

ThermoGenesis Holdings (NASDAQ:THMO) shares declined by 3.84% to $2.51. This security traded at a volume of 3.2K shares come close, making up 0.61% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $19.5 million.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) stock fell 3.82% to $65.6. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals's trading volume hit 141.2K shares by close, accounting for 9.17% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.