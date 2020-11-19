Market Overview

12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 19, 2020 4:36pm   Comments
Gainers

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) shares rose 7.01% to $0.18 during Thursday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 3.0 million shares come close, making up 16.06% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $36.0 million.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) stock rose 5.96% to $10.3. At the close, Homology Medicines's trading volume reached 84.0K shares. This is 20.11% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $466.2 million.

Allied Healthcare Prods (NASDAQ:AHPI) stock increased by 5.7% to $5.37. Allied Healthcare Prods's trading volume hit 43.8K shares by close, accounting for 14.39% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.5 million.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) shares increased by 4.34% to $1.2. This security traded at a volume of 13.7K shares come close, making up 0.64% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $155.2 million.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) shares rose 4.31% to $19.11. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 142.1K shares, which is 18.84 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.

Prestige Consumer (NYSE:PBH) shares moved upwards by 4.25% to $37.75. Prestige Consumer's trading volume hit 46.7K shares by close, accounting for 13.03% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.

 

Losers

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) stock decreased by 8.34% to $33.0 during Thursday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 19.3K shares come close, making up 3.39% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) shares fell 5.78% to $16.0. This security traded at a volume of 3.7K shares come close, making up 2.04% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $583.2 million.

Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) stock declined by 5.22% to $4.0. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 400 shares, which is 0.39 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $155.4 million.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) shares decreased by 4.27% to $28.4. At the close, ORIC Pharmaceuticals's trading volume reached 705 shares. This is 0.49% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.

AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) stock decreased by 3.41% to $0.33. At the close, AEterna Zentaris's trading volume reached 13.2K shares. This is 0.67% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.4 million.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) shares fell 3.26% to $0.4. Trading volume for this security closed at 412, accounting for 0.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $57.6 million.

 

