GoodRx CEO Says There's Some Misunderstanding Of Amazon's Pharmacy Offering

GoodRx (NASDAQ: GDRX) CEO Doug Hirsch made an appearance on CNBC to discuss Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) new Pharmacy segment amongst other topics.

"I think there's some misunderstanding of Amazon's Pharmacy offering. They're offering one discount card while GoodRx offers thousands of discount programs," said Hirsch.

GoodRx also has lower prices than Amazon's Pharmacy 90% of the time, according to Hirsch.

Although the pandemic has more people getting things shipped to them, Hirsch said that growth didn't translate over to prescriptions.

"Mail is only 5% of prescriptions and hasn't grown, even during the pandemic," said Hirsch.