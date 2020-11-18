12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) shares rose 22.99% to $22.95 during Wednesday's after-market session. At the close, Corcept Therapeutics's trading volume reached 255.0K shares. This is 9.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) shares increased by 14.03% to $7.15. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 56.7K shares, which is 5.45 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $240.1 million.

Lantheus Holdings (NASDAQ:LNTH) stock increased by 9.31% to $13.5. At the close, Lantheus Holdings's trading volume reached 177.5K shares. This is 37.87% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $539.1 million.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) shares increased by 5.55% to $4.56. This security traded at a volume of 3.0K shares come close, making up 0.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $443.5 million.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) shares moved upwards by 4.51% to $1.62. Athersys's trading volume hit 70.4K shares by close, accounting for 4.17% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $318.7 million.

Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) shares moved upwards by 4.06% to $1.28. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 55.2K shares, which is 10.84 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $34.1 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 4 days ago.

Losers

Second Sight Medical (NASDAQ:EYES) stock decreased by 6.9% to $0.78 during Wednesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 3.0K shares come close, making up 0.85% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.1 million.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) stock declined by 5.18% to $0.55. This security traded at a volume of 7.0K shares come close, making up 1.46% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $15.1 million.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) shares decreased by 3.19% to $17.0. This security traded at a volume of 250 shares come close, making up 0.13% of its average volume over the last 100 days.

Biolase (NASDAQ:BIOL) shares decreased by 3.06% to $0.27. Trading volume for this security closed at 9.5K, accounting for 0.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.6 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) shares declined by 2.67% to $40.1. Stoke Therapeutics's trading volume hit 8.7K shares by close, accounting for 9.49% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) stock declined by 2.39% to $3.27. At the close, AnPac Bio-Medical Science's trading volume reached 448 shares. This is 0.12% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.6 million.