12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) stock rose 7.36% to $15.6 during Tuesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 102.3K, accounting for 25.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $609.9 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) stock increased by 3.98% to $1.57. Marker Therapeutics's trading volume hit 1.1K shares by close, accounting for 0.61% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.0 million.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) shares rose 3.27% to $0.29. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 6.9K shares, which is 0.26 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.0 million.

Liminal Biosciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) shares increased by 2.06% to $3.95. Liminal Biosciences's trading volume hit 17.7K shares by close, accounting for 6.16% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $92.5 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) shares increased by 1.9% to $1.07. This security traded at a volume of 3.4K shares come close, making up 0.18% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $115.2 million.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) shares rose 1.72% to $61.97. Outset Medical's trading volume hit 345 shares by close, accounting for 0.12% of its average volume over the last 100 days.

Losers

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) stock decreased by 6.55% to $1.0 during Tuesday's after-market session. Tenax Therapeutics's trading volume hit 348 shares by close, accounting for 0.18% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.2 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) shares declined by 4.45% to $0.69. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 2.0K shares, which is 0.22 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.2 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 3 days ago.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) stock declined by 4.05% to $1.9. At the close, Geron's trading volume reached 9.4K shares. This is 0.33% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $589.6 million.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) stock decreased by 3.99% to $20.01. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 2.6K shares, which is 0.66 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) shares decreased by 3.87% to $1.74. At the close, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals's trading volume reached 149.8K shares. This is 18.44% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $186.1 million.

Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) shares decreased by 3.6% to $2.15. Trading volume for this security closed at 15.9K, accounting for 0.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.2 million.