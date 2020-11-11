12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) stock rose 9.29% to $2.47 during Wednesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 170.2K shares, which is 16.92 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $287.3 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) stock rose 7.42% to $14.75. This security traded at a volume of 3.8K shares come close, making up 3.42% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $267.0 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

Motus GI Hldgs (NASDAQ:MOTS) stock rose 6.89% to $0.79. Motus GI Hldgs's trading volume hit 1.0K shares by close, accounting for 0.94% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.8 million.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) stock moved upwards by 6.78% to $0.41. This security traded at a volume of 6.5 million shares come close, making up 13.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $44.2 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) stock increased by 6.6% to $1.13. China Jo-Jo Drugstores's trading volume hit 15.4K shares by close, accounting for 2.65% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.8 million.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) shares rose 4.29% to $28.64. At the close, Graybug Vision's trading volume reached 4.5K shares. This is 2.52% of its average volume over the last 100 days.

Losers

Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) shares decreased by 12.05% to $40.9 during Wednesday's after-market session. Pennant Group's trading volume hit 12.4K shares by close, accounting for 7.03% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

ThermoGenesis Holdings (NASDAQ:THMO) stock decreased by 7.24% to $2.18. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 2.1K shares, which is 0.37 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.8 million.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) shares declined by 6.99% to $2.13. At the close, OpGen's trading volume reached 37.6K shares. This is 1.25% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $32.0 million.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) shares fell 4.59% to $47.0. At the close, Outset Medical's trading volume reached 6.6K shares. This is 2.37% of its average volume over the last 100 days.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) stock declined by 4.11% to $2.1. Trading volume for this security closed at 8.1K, accounting for 0.76% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.9 million.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) shares decreased by 4.07% to $1.65. Trading volume for this security closed at 2.7K, accounting for 0.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $62.9 million.