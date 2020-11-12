7 Stocks That Could Benefit From Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine That Requires Cold Chain Storage

Pfizer Inc.'s (NYSE: PFE) coronavirus vaccine candidate may have turned in strong efficacy results, but the logistics it requires could impact the vaccine's eventual uptake.

Opportunity In Adversity: The mRNA vaccine jointly developed by Pfizer and BioNTech SE – ADR (NASDAQ: BNTX) requires a storage temperature of negative 70 degrees Celsius.

This poses logistics challenges, especially in poorer nations that do not have the infrastructure or cold chain in place to handle the vaccine.

This hurdle is likely to turn out to be an opportunity for companies that operate along the supply chain.

Freezer Box Manufacturers: Companies such as Carrier Global Corp (NYSE: CARR) and Trane Technologies PLC (NYSE: TT) are supply chain plays that stand to benefit from vaccine approval.

Trane Tech's Thermo King brand provides intelligent end-to-end temperature-controlled cold chain solution for vaccine shipments. In late September, the company launched cold storage solutions to support COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

"Considering the urgent, global need for a COVID-19 vaccine, the world can't afford breaks in the cold chain," said Dave Regnery, COO of Trane Technologies.

"Our new Cold Storage Solutions can maintain temperatures of -70 degrees Celsius for an extended period of time, can be leveraged to help reduce degradation of a vaccination, and most importantly, could prevent vaccine ‘deserts' or lack of accessibility."

Carrier Global announced in early October a collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: AMZN) AWS to co-develop a new Lynx digital platform.

"This suite of tools will provide Carrier customers around the world with enhanced visibility, increased connectivity, and actionable intelligence across their cold chain operations to improve outcomes for temperature-sensitive cargo, including food, medicine, and vaccines," Carrier Global said in the release announcing the collaboration.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) manufactures ultra-low temperature freezers that can maintain temperature of about negative 80 degree Celsius.

Dry Ice Manufacturers: Germany's Linde PLC (NYSE: LIN) and France-based L Air Liquide Ord ADR (OTC: AIQUY) are suppliers of liquid ice, which is nothing but solidified carbon dioxide.

While transporting vaccines, they should be kept under dry ice in thermal containers to maintain their efficacy.

Delivery Services Companies: Pfizer is planning to distribute its COVID-19 vaccine in about 12 trucks per day that will set forth from its formulation-and-fill facility in Kalamazoo, Michigan, Supply Chain Dive reported, citing an email from a Pfizer spokesperson.

The company reportedly plans to use FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX), United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) and DHL to distribute the vaccine throughout the U.S.

