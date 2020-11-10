9 Health Care Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Expiration Date DTE Strike Price Size Trade Count Total Trade Price Option Price Open Interest Volume MYL PUT TRADE BULLISH November 27, 2020 17 16.0 380 1 46740.0 1.23 158 5746 BMY CALL SWEEP BEARISH January 21, 2022 437 62.5 385 3 284938.5 7.40 3504 575 ABT PUT SWEEP BULLISH January 21, 2022 437 105.0 200 5 224000.0 11.20 406 206 PFE CALL TRADE BEARISH December 18, 2020 38 40.0 950 1 121695.0 1.28 49859 10104 AZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH April 16, 2021 157 70.0 603 15 51255.0 0.85 964 690 HCA CALL TRADE BEARISH January 15, 2021 66 170.0 1802 1 450500.0 2.50 98 1920 GILD CALL SWEEP BULLISH November 20, 2020 10 60.5 200 15 29000.0 1.44 516 297 TEVA CALL SWEEP BEARISH January 21, 2022 437 15.0 321 14 26033.1 0.81 9425 1063 BSX CALL SWEEP BEARISH January 15, 2021 66 42.0 5351 7 270760.6 0.49 2076 7347

How to Read

This example has been constructed using the first row in the accompanying table.

For ticker MYL, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 17 day(s) on November 27, 2020. A trader bought 380 contract(s) at a $16.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $46.7K on this trade with a price of $123.0 per contract. There were 158 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5746 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.