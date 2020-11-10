9 Health Care Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.
Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:
|Symbol
|PUT/CALL
|Trade Type
|Sentiment
|Expiration Date
|DTE
|Strike Price
|Size
|Trade Count
|Total Trade Price
|Option Price
|Open Interest
|Volume
|MYL
|PUT
|TRADE
|BULLISH
|November 27, 2020
|17
|16.0
|380
|1
|46740.0
|1.23
|158
|5746
|BMY
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|January 21, 2022
|437
|62.5
|385
|3
|284938.5
|7.40
|3504
|575
|ABT
|PUT
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|January 21, 2022
|437
|105.0
|200
|5
|224000.0
|11.20
|406
|206
|PFE
|CALL
|TRADE
|BEARISH
|December 18, 2020
|38
|40.0
|950
|1
|121695.0
|1.28
|49859
|10104
|AZN
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|April 16, 2021
|157
|70.0
|603
|15
|51255.0
|0.85
|964
|690
|HCA
|CALL
|TRADE
|BEARISH
|January 15, 2021
|66
|170.0
|1802
|1
|450500.0
|2.50
|98
|1920
|GILD
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|November 20, 2020
|10
|60.5
|200
|15
|29000.0
|1.44
|516
|297
|TEVA
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|January 21, 2022
|437
|15.0
|321
|14
|26033.1
|0.81
|9425
|1063
|BSX
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|January 15, 2021
|66
|42.0
|5351
|7
|270760.6
|0.49
|2076
|7347
How to Read
This example has been constructed using the first row in the accompanying table.
For ticker MYL, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 17 day(s) on November 27, 2020. A trader bought 380 contract(s) at a $16.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $46.7K on this trade with a price of $123.0 per contract. There were 158 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5746 contract(s) were bought and sold.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.
Posted-In: Health Care Options Intraday Update General