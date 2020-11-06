12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) shares increased by 74.28% to $10.91 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 332.5 million, which is 3155.26% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) stock moved upwards by 64.9% to $0.36. Trading volume for Sundial Growers's stock is 518.6 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 2401.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $38.9 million.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares rose 34.65% to $10.53. Trading volume for Tilray's stock is 79.4 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 987.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) shares increased by 34.19% to $4.16. Akerna's stock is trading at a volume of 7.8 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 2526.26% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.1 million.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) stock moved upwards by 30.16% to $0.94. As of 12:31 EST, HEXO's stock is trading at a volume of 63.6 million, which is 858.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $384.9 million.

OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ:OGI) shares rose 28.21% to $1.79. As of 12:31 EST, OrganiGram Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 21.8 million, which is 742.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $310.6 million.

Losers

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) shares decreased by 67.55% to $5.16 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Assembly Biosciences's stock is 14.0 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 5676.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $168.8 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) shares declined by 36.51% to $38.3. As of 12:31 EST, Global Blood Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 9.4 million, which is 1132.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) shares fell 26.13% to $5.6. As of 12:31 EST, Anavex Life Sciences's stock is trading at a volume of 4.4 million, which is 435.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $328.5 million.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) stock decreased by 23.9% to $8.27. Trading volume for Molecular Templates's stock is 1.1 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 375.26% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $377.9 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) shares fell 19.09% to $1.51. As of 12:31 EST, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 2.6 million, which is 160.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $122.2 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) stock declined by 16.31% to $11.34. The current volume of 2.4 million shares is 284.85% of Epizyme's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.