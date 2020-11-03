12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) stock rose 31.37% to $3.35 during Tuesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 661.8K, accounting for 378.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.2 million.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) stock increased by 5.55% to $1.14. At the close, Acorda Therapeutics's trading volume reached 3.0 million shares. This is 52.88% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.7 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) stock rose 4.34% to $0.24. This security traded at a volume of 56.4K shares come close, making up 0.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.5 million.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) stock moved upwards by 4.17% to $0.59. At the close, Capital Senior Living's trading volume reached 1.6K shares. This is 0.95% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.7 million.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) stock increased by 2.49% to $0.82. This security traded at a volume of 230 shares come close, making up 0.01% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $42.7 million.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) shares moved upwards by 2.11% to $2.9. At the close, BiondVax Pharmaceuticals's trading volume reached 693 shares. This is 0.09% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.1 million.

Losers

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) shares fell 6.15% to $10.54 during Tuesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 965.2K, accounting for 2118.95% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.0 million.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) shares declined by 4.77% to $1.2. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 4.8K shares, which is 0.08 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $63.6 million.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) shares fell 4.5% to $17.0. Trading volume for this security closed at 42.4K, accounting for 1.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) stock fell 3.94% to $1.71. vTv Therapeutics's trading volume hit 25.1K shares by close, accounting for 6.11% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $116.9 million.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) stock fell 3.68% to $37.97. InMode's trading volume hit 1.8K shares by close, accounting for 0.28% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) shares fell 3.45% to $1.12. This security traded at a volume of 5.6K shares come close, making up 0.75% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.6 million.