12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Conmed (NYSE:CNMD) stock rose 9.59% to $86.95 during Wednesday's after-market session. At the close, Conmed's trading volume reached 33.4K shares. This is 13.41% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) shares moved upwards by 5.73% to $1.29. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals's trading volume hit 26.1K shares by close, accounting for 2.15% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $137.9 million.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) shares moved upwards by 3.04% to $15.58. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 2.1K shares, which is 0.54 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days.

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) shares moved upwards by 2.93% to $3.51. This security traded at a volume of 14.9K shares come close, making up 2.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $91.8 million.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) shares increased by 2.89% to $0.47. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 22.5K shares, which is 0.45 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 million.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) shares increased by 2.76% to $11.9. This security traded at a volume of 289.9K shares come close, making up 25.37% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $835.7 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

Losers

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) stock fell 10.04% to $47.0 during Wednesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 209.4K shares come close, making up 36.38% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 billion.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) stock fell 8.31% to $207.86. This security traded at a volume of 250.5K shares come close, making up 6.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $16.2 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) stock fell 7.03% to $135.18. Livongo Health's trading volume hit 105.6K shares by close, accounting for 3.27% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.2 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) stock declined by 5.71% to $0.16. At the close, Titan Pharmaceuticals's trading volume reached 582.9K shares. This is 11.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $15.0 million.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) shares fell 5.11% to $2.23. Trading volume for this security closed at 93.8K, accounting for 25.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.2 million.

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) shares decreased by 3.82% to $0.49. Brickell Biotech's trading volume hit 14.1K shares by close, accounting for 0.61% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 million.