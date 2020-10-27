12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) stock rose 6.93% to $4.7 during Tuesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 81.2K shares, which is 5.35 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $562.4 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) stock increased by 3.3% to $1.25. Trading volume for this security closed at 2.7K, accounting for 0.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.1 million.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) stock moved upwards by 2.48% to $2.47. This security traded at a volume of 19.6K shares come close, making up 0.44% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $194.3 million.

SOS (NYSE:SOS) stock increased by 2.22% to $2.3. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 10.5K shares, which is 3.59 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) stock rose 2.02% to $11.11. Trading volume for this security closed at 13.1K, accounting for 2.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) shares rose 2.0% to $0.32. This security traded at a volume of 4.4K shares come close, making up 0.14% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.9 million.

Losers

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) stock decreased by 6.26% to $1.2 during Tuesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 3.0K, accounting for 0.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.8 million.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) shares declined by 4.07% to $13.7. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 25.7K shares, which is 2.85 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $454.7 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) stock decreased by 3.59% to $1.07. At the close, Sesen Bio's trading volume reached 365 shares. This is 0.02% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $118.1 million.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) stock decreased by 3.17% to $5.5. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 3.2K shares, which is 0.24 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $135.3 million.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) stock decreased by 2.89% to $8.74. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.4K shares, which is 0.12 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $297.6 million.

Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) shares declined by 2.8% to $1.74. At the close, Cellect Biotechnology's trading volume reached 254 shares. This is 0.15% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 million.