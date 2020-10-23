12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) stock moved upwards by 13.95% to $4.9 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, Adaptimmune Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 1.8 million, which is 211.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $753.0 million.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) stock moved upwards by 13.74% to $1.82. CASI Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 616.5K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 126.91% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $183.6 million.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) shares moved upwards by 12.72% to $1.86. As of 12:31 EST, Soligenix's stock is trading at a volume of 1.2 million, which is 140.26% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $49.4 million.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) stock moved upwards by 10.85% to $94.02. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 621.5K shares, making up 231.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 billion.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) stock increased by 10.45% to $0.34. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 3.0 million, which is 110.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.3 million.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) stock moved upwards by 9.82% to $38.45. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 11.6K shares, making up 6.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

Losers

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) shares decreased by 78.6% to $8.11 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 12.3 million, which is 16499.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $81.5 million.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) shares declined by 45.25% to $0.52. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 27.0 million, which is 622.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 million.

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) stock decreased by 28.78% to $4.34. The current volume of 1.8K shares is 4.62% of Processa Pharmaceuticals's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.8 million.

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) stock declined by 22.34% to $0.56. As of 12:31 EST, Brickell Biotech's stock is trading at a volume of 9.1 million, which is 465.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.4 million.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) stock fell 15.38% to $1.98. Neovasc's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 296.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.3 million.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) shares fell 14.67% to $7.1. ProPhase Labs's stock is trading at a volume of 185.5K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 66.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.3 million.