12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) stock moved upwards by 10.47% to $5.8 during Tuesday's after-market session. Xeris Pharmaceuticals's trading volume hit 305.4K shares by close, accounting for 8.71% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $218.0 million.

Prothena Corp (NASDAQ:PRTA) shares rose 7.63% to $12.12. Trading volume for this security closed at 17.1K, accounting for 7.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $483.7 million.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) stock rose 6.02% to $32.38. At the close, Beam Therapeutics's trading volume reached 14.9K shares. This is 2.39% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) stock rose 4.31% to $36.99. At the close, Vir Biotechnology's trading volume reached 1.8K shares. This is 0.17% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 billion.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) shares increased by 4.23% to $1.23. At the close, Sesen Bio's trading volume reached 15.3K shares. This is 0.61% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $135.8 million.

SOS (NYSE:SOS) stock moved upwards by 3.86% to $2.69. This security traded at a volume of 13.4K shares come close, making up 4.64% of its average volume over the last 100 days.

Losers

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) shares decreased by 9.76% to $0.74 during Tuesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 8.9K shares, which is 0.42 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.9 million.

Anchiano Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANCN) stock fell 8.79% to $1.35. Trading volume for this security closed at 11.1K, accounting for 14.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.0 million.

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) stock decreased by 6.39% to $1.32. Trading volume for this security closed at 44.8K, accounting for 1.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.3 million.

Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) shares fell 5.37% to $3.0. At the close, Cleveland BioLabs's trading volume reached 94.4K shares. This is 36.92% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.7 million.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) stock declined by 4.97% to $40.31. At the close, Replimune Group's trading volume reached 69.0K shares. This is 14.49% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.

Neptune Wellness Solns (NASDAQ:NEPT) stock fell 4.72% to $2.02. This security traded at a volume of 151.7K shares come close, making up 24.26% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $200.6 million.