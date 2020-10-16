12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

InVivo Therapeutics Hldg (NASDAQ:NVIV) shares rose 11.11% to $1.5 during Friday's after-market session. InVivo Therapeutics Hldg's trading volume hit 1.4K shares by close, accounting for 0.85% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.2 million.

Alphatec Holdings (NASDAQ:ATEC) stock increased by 3.8% to $10.49. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 105.9K shares, which is 13.88 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $665.4 million.

AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) stock moved upwards by 3.11% to $0.59. At the close, AIkido Pharma's trading volume reached 9.1K shares. This is 0.32% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.6 million.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) shares moved upwards by 2.69% to $1.0. This security traded at a volume of 1.5K shares come close, making up 0.24% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $43.3 million.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) stock rose 2.06% to $1.97. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 263.3K shares, which is 8.73 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $611.3 million.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) stock moved upwards by 1.54% to $3.95. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 870 shares, which is 0.4 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $19.1 million.

Losers

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) stock fell 5.36% to $33.95 during Friday's after-market session. At the close, Agios Pharmaceuticals's trading volume reached 908.7K shares. This is 145.13% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) stock decreased by 4.99% to $23.61. Pliant Therapeutics's trading volume hit 627 shares by close, accounting for 0.53% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $807.4 million.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) stock fell 4.4% to $1.96. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 9.2K shares, which is 12.71 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $74.4 million.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) stock fell 4.2% to $1.37. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 19.3K shares, which is 2.95 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $17.7 million.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) shares declined by 2.54% to $5.0. At the close, TRACON Pharmaceuticals's trading volume reached 3.8K shares. This is 0.24% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.5 million.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) shares fell 2.5% to $0.57. Trading volume for this security closed at 70.9K, accounting for 0.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $42.8 million.