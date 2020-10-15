12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) shares rose 45.68% to $1.69 during Thursday's after-market session. ReWalk Robotics's trading volume hit 2.3 million shares by close, accounting for 401.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $21.8 million.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) shares increased by 7.04% to $10.79. At the close, Fulcrum Therapeutics's trading volume reached 117.5K shares. This is 53.17% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $295.6 million.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) stock rose 4.63% to $10.6. Trading volume for this security closed at 18.8K, accounting for 3.95% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $265.5 million.

Neptune Wellness Solns (NASDAQ:NEPT) stock increased by 3.31% to $2.18. Trading volume for this security closed at 2.2K, accounting for 0.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $216.5 million.

Ekso Bionics Holdings (NASDAQ:EKSO) stock increased by 2.66% to $5.0. At the close, Ekso Bionics Holdings's trading volume reached 2.9K shares. This is 1.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.2 million.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) shares rose 2.62% to $29.37. Trading volume for this security closed at 17.7K, accounting for 1.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 billion.

Losers

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) shares declined by 5.39% to $2.16 during Thursday's after-market session. At the close, Strongbridge Biopharma's trading volume reached 32.0K shares. This is 5.71% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $117.0 million.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) shares decreased by 4.81% to $9.01. Surface Oncology's trading volume hit 683 shares by close, accounting for 0.07% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $255.1 million.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) stock fell 4.39% to $8.53. At the close, Viemed Healthcare's trading volume reached 10.8K shares. This is 5.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $324.3 million.

Organogenesis Holdings (NASDAQ:ORGO) stock decreased by 4.15% to $4.39. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 8.4K shares, which is 7.3 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $465.8 million.

Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) stock fell 3.59% to $38.04. Trading volume for this security closed at 20.8K, accounting for 11.95% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) stock declined by 3.45% to $3.09. At the close, Mustang Bio's trading volume reached 22.9K shares. This is 1.71% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $132.8 million.