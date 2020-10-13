12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) stock moved upwards by 39.15% to $0.73 during Tuesday's after-market session. At the close, Genesis Healthcare's trading volume reached 2.8 million shares. This is 356.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $121.3 million.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) stock moved upwards by 16.75% to $0.72. Trading volume for this security closed at 130.6K, accounting for 48.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.9 million.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) stock moved upwards by 8.62% to $2.14. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.9 million, accounting for 565.76% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.0 million.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) stock increased by 6.28% to $17.25. Cue Biopharma's trading volume hit 9.7K shares by close, accounting for 3.71% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $490.7 million.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) shares moved upwards by 4.9% to $12.18. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 831 shares, which is 0.7 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $220.5 million.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) shares rose 4.46% to $0.22. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 6.1 million shares, which is 47.96 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $23.8 million.

Losers

Alphatec Holdings (NASDAQ:ATEC) shares fell 9.76% to $9.25 during Tuesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 299.3K shares, which is 50.42 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $586.7 million.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) shares declined by 5.36% to $1.06. At the close, PolarityTE's trading volume reached 400 shares. This is 0.04% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $40.7 million.

Auris Medical Holding (NASDAQ:EARS) stock decreased by 4.86% to $0.98. Auris Medical Holding's trading volume hit 143.1K shares by close, accounting for 11.21% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 million.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) stock declined by 4.49% to $42.8. This security traded at a volume of 70.8K shares come close, making up 7.34% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.4 billion.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) shares fell 3.37% to $0.33. At the close, Onconova Therapeutics's trading volume reached 812.1K shares. This is 3.71% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.8 million.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) shares fell 3.08% to $2.52. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 32.2K shares, which is 5.78 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $120.6 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.