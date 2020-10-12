12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) stock increased by 9.69% to $0.8 during Monday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 8.6K shares come close, making up 2.82% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.5 million.

Anchiano Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANCN) shares moved upwards by 6.14% to $1.21. Anchiano Therapeutics's trading volume hit 192 shares by close, accounting for 0.19% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 million.

Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) shares surged 5.86% to $14.45. Inventiva's trading volume hit 35.6K shares by close, accounting for 92.48% of its average volume over the last 100 days.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) stock rose 4.6% to $4.09. Chiasma's trading volume hit 16.1K shares by close, accounting for 2.78% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $172.8 million.

SOS (NYSE:SOS) stock increased by 2.43% to $2.1. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.8K, accounting for 2.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) stock increased by 1.86% to $1.09. Aytu BioScience's trading volume hit 16.5K shares by close, accounting for 0.37% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $131.4 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.

Losers

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) shares declined by 13.48% to $10.4 during Monday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 49.0K shares, which is 19.36 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $386.7 million.

Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS) stock sank 4.77% to $1.8. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 2.7K shares, which is 0.21 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.6 million.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) stock fell 4.45% to $1.72. This security traded at a volume of 3.4K shares come close, making up 1.06% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 million.

Geovax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) shares sank 3.6% to $2.95. At the close, Geovax Labs's trading volume reached 1.8K shares. This is 0.37% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.7 million.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) shares decreased by 3.16% to $3.07. Fortress Biotech's trading volume hit 11.8K shares by close, accounting for 0.83% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $253.1 million.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) shares fell 2.92% to $3.66. This security traded at a volume of 1.0K shares come close, making up 0.19% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $257.8 million.