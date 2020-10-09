12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) stock surged 6.32% to $23.7 during Friday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 37.1K shares come close, making up 10.52% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $813.7 million.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) stock surged 6.12% to $13.0. This security traded at a volume of 867 shares come close, making up 0.25% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) shares rose 4.6% to $4.09. Chiasma's trading volume hit 4.2K shares by close, accounting for 0.74% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $172.8 million.

Second Sight Medical (NASDAQ:EYES) shares moved upwards by 4.32% to $0.94. At the close, Second Sight Medical's trading volume reached 260 shares. This is 0.06% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.7 million.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) shares rose 4.25% to $2.45. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.0K shares, which is 0.86 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $16.7 million.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) shares moved upwards by 3.52% to $13.22. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 22.1K shares, which is 3.24 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $498.8 million.

Losers

Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS) shares decreased by 4.17% to $1.84 during Friday's after-market session. Medigus's trading volume hit 43.4K shares by close, accounting for 5.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.8 million.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) shares sank 4.04% to $0.72. This security traded at a volume of 770.8K shares come close, making up 13.88% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $60.8 million.

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) stock sank 3.78% to $1.53. At the close, SCWorx's trading volume reached 147.8K shares. This is 3.46% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.8 million.

Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) shares sank 3.75% to $2.57. Greenlane Holdings's trading volume hit 400 shares by close, accounting for 0.26% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $108.1 million.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) shares fell 3.28% to $52.19. CareDx's trading volume hit 83.6K shares by close, accounting for 14.94% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) shares decreased by 3.23% to $3.6. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 303 shares, which is 0.08 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $103.6 million.