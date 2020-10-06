12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) stock surged 6.33% to $51.9 during Tuesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 11.8K shares come close, making up 2.64% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 billion.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) stock moved upwards by 5.7% to $0.74. VistaGen Therapeutics's trading volume hit 10.3K shares by close, accounting for 0.46% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.9 million.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) shares moved upwards by 4.72% to $2.44. Cerecor's trading volume hit 106 shares by close, accounting for 0.02% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $145.4 million.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) shares increased by 4.37% to $1.67. Trading volume for this security closed at 5.3K, accounting for 0.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $453.7 million.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) shares rose 3.84% to $26.88. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 489.3K shares, which is 15.09 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) stock rose 3.75% to $1.38. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 11.9K shares, which is 0.79 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $111.4 million.

Losers

Neptune Wellness Solns (NASDAQ:NEPT) shares declined by 5.01% to $2.09 during Tuesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 39.8K shares, which is 5.69 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $207.6 million.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) stock fell 3.04% to $26.56. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.5K, accounting for 0.26% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) shares fell 2.88% to $1.35. Trading volume for this security closed at 400, accounting for 0.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 million.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) stock fell 2.35% to $3.33. At the close, GlycoMimetics's trading volume reached 7.0K shares. This is 1.73% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $145.1 million.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) shares fell 1.95% to $3.03. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 6.7K shares, which is 0.2 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $223.2 million.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) stock sank 1.79% to $0.88. This security traded at a volume of 4.4K shares come close, making up 0.11% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.1 million.