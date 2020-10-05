12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Assertio Holdings (NASDAQ:ASRT) shares surged 7.87% to $0.74 during Monday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 545 shares, which is 0.08 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.9 million.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) shares rose 6.85% to $0.66. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.5 million shares, which is 7.15 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.3 million.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) shares moved upwards by 6.22% to $0.58. This security traded at a volume of 2.6K shares come close, making up 0.13% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $16.0 million.

Geovax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) shares surged 5.67% to $2.98. This security traded at a volume of 106 shares come close, making up 0.02% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $41.1 million.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) shares surged 4.07% to $2.3. Enzo Biochem's trading volume hit 18.9K shares by close, accounting for 2.22% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $110.1 million.

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) stock increased by 3.8% to $0.9. Trading volume for this security closed at 110, accounting for 0.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 million.

Losers

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) stock decreased by 19.07% to $33.75 during Monday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 16.0K shares come close, making up 10.87% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) shares decreased by 18.75% to $26.05. This security traded at a volume of 286.3K shares come close, making up 27.78% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 billion.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) stock fell 11.09% to $41.15. Trading volume for this security closed at 4.6K, accounting for 3.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $809.0 million.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) shares decreased by 7.35% to $1.01. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 14.8K shares, which is 2.19 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 million.

Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) shares declined by 4.7% to $0.21. This security traded at a volume of 198.5K shares come close, making up 4.58% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.4 million.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) stock fell 4.53% to $1.9. At the close, Geron's trading volume reached 15.4K shares. This is 0.54% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $589.6 million.