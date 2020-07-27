Cramer's Advice To Moderna: Silence Is Golden

Drug maker Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) is starting a Phase 3 trial of its coronavirus vaccine, and CNBC's Jim Cramer has some advice for the company and its management team.

Moderna's Insider Stock Sale: Moderna found itself on the receiving end of an additional $472 million from the federal government to help the development of its candidate coronavirus vaccine.

Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel said on CNBC Monday morning that his insider stock sales are part of a pre-planned event and cannot be canceled due to company policy.

The U.S. government clearly doesn't want Moderna or other executives to "do anything" with their stock when the company is in the spotlight, CNBC's Jim Cramer said on "Squawk on the Street."

"I don't know how they feel comfortable given the fact that every time I pick up the paper it's more about them selling than it is about what's going on with Moderna," he said.

Cramer On Moderna's Vaccine Update: Moderna is making a mistake by guiding its results from its late-stage trial for as early as October, Cramer said. The company shouldn't place a date on such an important topic, as it could have political ramifications, he said.

If the U.S. government follows Moderna or another company's guidance, it could prompt lawmakers to rule out a stimulus or other measures, the CNBC host said.

"I think it's time to start saying nothing," Cramer said. "And saying nothing — there's nothing wrong with that."

The 'Gold Standard' In Reporting Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is sticking out as being the gold standard in how a vaccine maker should interact with the public, in Cramer's view.

J&J, much like Moderna, is enrolling tens of thousands of people to test its vaccine. But Johnson & Johnson is guiding results for the first quarter of next year.

"In terms of disclosure, J&J is getting very good advice, and big companies should take this view," Cramer said.

Related Links:

Moderna Analyst Says Odds Are Good For COVID-19 Vaccine Approval, But Valuation Overcooked

Moderna Shares Rebound As Biopharma Starts Late-Stage Coronavirus Vaccine Trial, Snags More Funding