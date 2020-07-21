10 Fastest-Growing Cities In America Since 2010

According to a recently released U.S. Census Bureau population data reports, 10 cities in America saw population growth increase 35% or greater from 2010 to 2019.

The states who saw the greatest increases? Seven of the 10 cities featuring the top percent change in population growth between 2010 and 2019 are located in top retirement destinations Florida, California and Texas.

Spread Of COVID-19 In Warmer Weather

As the world population continues to cope with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the notion that warmer weather climates extinguish the spread of viruses like COVID-19 should be considered with caution.

A recent Harvard research study dispelled both ideas that the 2003 SARS outbreak in Asia disappeared in warm weather and past coronaviruses are seasonal in nature, with little transmission in the summer, so COVID-19 wouldn’t be any different.

10 Fastest-Growing Cities In America

The following are the fastest-growing cities in America, by the percentage change in population growth.

City, State Percent Change In Population Growth (2010-2019) Total Population In 2019 Frisco, Texas 71.1 200,490 Buckeye, Arizona 56.6 79,620 New Braunfels, Texas 56.4 90,209 McKinney, Texas 51.9 199,177 South Jordan, Utah 51.8 76,598 Meridian, Idaho 48.3 114,161 Cedar Park, Texas 44.2 79,462 Fort Meyers, Florida 39.8 87,103 Conroe, Texas 39.3 91,079 Irvine, California 35.5 287,401

While it’s unlikely warmer weather decreasing transmission of COVID-19 is a valid reason to move to a warmer weather climate, overall, this notable change in population growth seen in states with warmer climates may not come as a surprise given a long withstanding notion retirees prefer warmer climates.

Retirement During COVID-19

