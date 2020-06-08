Market Overview

Why FLIR Systems Is Trading Higher Today
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 08, 2020 3:08pm   Comments
FLIR Systems (NASDAQ: FLIR) shares are trading higher after the company announced the launch of its FLIR Screen-EST Software for skin temperature screening for coronavirus.

The software entails automatic measurement tools that perform skin temperature screenings in two seconds or less in high-traffic areas while still adhering to social distancing guidelines.

FLIR Systems Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes technologies that detect people, objects, and substances.The company's three business units are industrial business, government and defense, and commercial.

FLIR Systems shares were trading 0.55% higher at $46.68 on Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $59.44 and a 52-week low of $23.85.

